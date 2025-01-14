Chandrababu celebrates Sankranti in home town Naravaripalle

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu dedicated his day to Sankranti celebrations in his ancestral village of Naravaripalle. The festivities kicked off with a family visit to their ancestral deity, Nagalamma, followed by a tribute to the graves of his parents, Nara Khajura Naidu and Ammannamma.

In a vibrant atmosphere filled with joy, CM Naidu spent the day engaging with the community, attending various traditional competitions. He observed the excitement of women's triple competition and children's games, personally presenting prizes to the winners and accepting petitions from the local populace.

The Sankranti festivities included a range of activities for children, who eagerly participated in competitions such as gunny bag races, shoulder pushing, musical chairs, and balloon blasting. CM Naidu's family members were actively involved in the celebrations, enhancing the festive spirit of the occasion.

Amidst the celebrations, the Chief Minister also took the opportunity to lay the foundation stone for several development projects in Naravaripalle. Notably, he announced the construction of roads in Rangampet, allocating Rs 2 crore for the project. Furthermore, CM Naidu initiated groundwork for the development of the ZP High School and laid the foundation for a new electricity substation in Naravaripalle, with a budget of Rs 3 crore.

In a significant move to support local women's groups, an agreement was signed with Easy Mart, ensuring the provision of affordable and quality essential goods through online bookings. Additionally, CM Naidu distributed electric autos to women in the village, promoting sustainable transportation.

To enhance early childhood education, an agreement was also signed with Care and Grow to implement an IQ development program in eight Anganwadi centers on an experimental basis.

As his family celebrated the festival with the local community, CM Naidu exemplified a commitment to both cultural traditions and infrastructural development, hoping to uplift the village of Naravaripalle through these initiatives.