Chandrababu Commemorates One Year of AP Coalition Government

In a tweet commemorating the one-year anniversary of election results, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has highlighted June 4 as a historic day for Andhra Pradesh politics. He remarked that this date marked the people's verdict and a significant step in victory of coalition government.









Chandrababu expressed gratitude to the workers of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena, and BJP for their unwavering efforts in achieving a coalition victory against what he termed "destructive rulers". He noted that the coalition government has been dedicated to aligning with the hopes and aspirations of the public over the past year.

Emphasising achievements in governance, welfare, and development, CM Chandrababu announced plans for more welfare programmes in the coming four years, reinforcing their commitment to the people of Andhra Pradesh.