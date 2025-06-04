Live
- Decision on victory parade of RCB team in Bengaluru soon: Dy CM Shivakumar
- Kavitha leads protest against notices to KCR over irregularities in Kaleshwaram project
- ‘Attack on the roots of democracy’, Supreme Court on 2021 Bengal post-poll violence
- OpenAI Brings Internet-Enabled Codex to ChatGPT Plus Users
- Stylish Ways to Wear a Scarf This Summer: Your Ultimate Warm-Weather Accessory
- Union Minister Somanna urges K’taka CM to drop police cases against Hemavati canal project protestors
- Golf: Diksha among five Indians at Tenerife Open on LET
- AIIMS Delhi, IIT Delhi to establish Center of Excellence for AI in healthcare
- India's tourism sector poised to cross Rs 22 lakh crore turnover in 2025: Report
- After plastic found in dead elephant's belly, TN forest division flags open waste dumping
Chandrababu Commemorates One Year of AP Coalition Government
In a tweet commemorating the one-year anniversary of election results, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has highlighted June 4 as a historic day for...
In a tweet commemorating the one-year anniversary of election results, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has highlighted June 4 as a historic day for Andhra Pradesh politics. He remarked that this date marked the people's verdict and a significant step in victory of coalition government.
Chandrababu expressed gratitude to the workers of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena, and BJP for their unwavering efforts in achieving a coalition victory against what he termed "destructive rulers". He noted that the coalition government has been dedicated to aligning with the hopes and aspirations of the public over the past year.
Emphasising achievements in governance, welfare, and development, CM Chandrababu announced plans for more welfare programmes in the coming four years, reinforcing their commitment to the people of Andhra Pradesh.