Chandrababu condoles passing of eminent nuclear scientist Rajagopala Chidambaram

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of renowned nuclear scientist Rajagopala Chidambaram. Chidambaram, who served as the head of India's Atomic Energy Commission, was instrumental in the country's nuclear weapons development and played a pivotal role in the nation's two significant nuclear tests.

Chandrababu Naidu acknowledged Chidambaram's significant contributions to India's scientific community and national security, describing him as an eminent scientist whose legacy would continue to inspire future generations. He extended his condolences to Chidambaram's family, highlighting the profound impact of his work on India's position in the global arena.

The passing of Chidambaram is mourned not only within scientific circles but also among those who recognised his role in shaping India's strategic capabilities.