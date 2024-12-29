Live
Chandrababu Congratulates Koneru Humpy on World Rapid Chess Championship
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Koneru Humpy on her remarkable achievement in winning the FIDE Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship 2024.
Chandrababu expressed his admiration for Humpy's dedication and skill, noting that her triumph serves as an inspiration to aspiring chess players across India. "This latest success adds to India's growing legacy in the sport, reflecting the deepening talent pool and commitment to excellence within the chess community," Naidu wrote in X
Humpy's stunning victory marks a significant milestone in her illustrious career and highlights a spectacular year for Indian chess, further establishing the country's prominence in the global chess arena.