Chandrababu demands AP govt to solve Anganwadi workers’ issue

Vijayawada: In the wake of the Anganwadis' call for the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ programme, police broke up the Diksha of the Anganwadis at Vijayawada Dharnachowk late on Sunday night. Anganwadis were forcibly moved from there. TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu responded to this.

He made it clear that TDP strongly condemn the government's action of removing Anganwadis. He stated that it is outrageous that the government is taking retaliatory measures against the Anganwadis who are questioning the implementation of the election promises given by Jagan Reddy. Chandrababu criticized the YCP government's use of its natural methods of harassment and factionalism on Anganwadis as proof of dictatorial tendencies.

Instead of suppressing the protests and breaking the strike in an unethical manner, if that time had been spent on solving the problem, it would have already yielded results. Chandrababu said that TDP demands that the Chief Minister should put aside his ego and focus on solving the problems of Anganwadis.