Chandrababu demands unconditional announcement of Amaravati as capital

Tadepalli: TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu demanded the unconditional withdrawal of the proposal to shift capital from Amaravati.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here on Saturday, he said the report submitted by the Boston Consultant Group is a sham and it was prepared by the government beforehand.

Chandrababu said that another farmer in Dondapadu village died of a heart attack. One farmer died two days back.

Referring to the report submitted by BCG, he said the report was full of lies and absurdities.

Chandrababu said that GN Rao panel member admitted that the report was prepared as per the direction of Ajey Kallam.

Likewise, the BCG has also submitted the report as per the demand of the government.