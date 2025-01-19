Rousing welcome for Amit Shah

Vijayawada : Union home minister Amit Shah received a grand welcome at Vijayawada airport on Saturday night. The TDP, BJP and Jana Sena leaders welcomed the home minister. Later, he reached the residence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a car rally. A large number of TDP, BJP and Jana Sena activists followed the convoy raising slogans.

The visit of Amit Shah to Andhra Pradesh gained importance as the central government sanctioned Rs 11,400 crore to revive Visakha steel plant.

Chandrababu hosted a dinner to Amit Shah. BJP state president D Purandeswari, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh and other coalition leaders were also invited for the dinner. Amit Shah stayed for one hour at the CM’s residence.

After the dinner, Amit Shah went to a hotel in Vijayawada where he made a night halt. He will meet state BJP leaders on Sanday morning. Later, he will leave for Kondapavuluru in Krishna district to inaugurate new campus of NDRF 10th Battalion and National Institute of Disaster Management South campus.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and NDA leaders will participate in the programme.