Chandrababu directs minister to work efficiently at cabinet meeting

In a recent cabinet meeting at the Secretariat, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that despite a year of stable governance, there is still a pressing need for ministers to enhance their efficiency in addressing public issues. He urged them to adopt a more proactive approach and unite the populace and work efficiently and warned that those found guilty of wrongdoing will face punishment.

Naidu cautioned against retribution, asserting that his government would conduct thorough investigations into allegations of corruption from the past, promising that consequences would follow if any wrongdoing is proven.

In the meeting, Naidu noted positive response from the Centre regarding the Polavaram-Bankacharla project, highlighting ongoing efforts to secure funding.

The cabinet made several key decisions during the meeting, including:

- Approval of land allocations and royalties to various organisations.

- A viability gap fund of ₹5.75 crore for a protected water supply project in Srikakulam and ₹8.22 crore for Kuppam.

- Amnesty granted to 17 eligible lifer prisoners, with their release slated for 1 February 2025.

- Promotion of 248 constables.

- The formal change of the name of YSR district to YSR Kadapa district.

- Allocation of an additional 94.45 acres to establish a Police Academy.