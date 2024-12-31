Chandrababu distributes pensions in Palanadu, assures of support to people

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his commitment to addressing the hardships faced by the people. During his outreach, he distributed pensions directly to beneficiaries, visiting their homes to understand their difficulties firsthand.

Speaking to a gathering later, Chandrababu highlighted the isolation many residents felt over the past five years, stating, “People were unable to go out. They could not even smile.” He emphasized the significance of delivering pensions directly to homes rather than through government offices. “If it is given in the office instead of at home, I will immediately send a memo,” he assured.

The CM noted the implementation of advanced technologies, such as GPS tracking and drones, to enhance relief programs, underlining his administration's pledge to improve the lives of the underprivileged. “We are working with the sole aim of bringing light to the lives of the poor,” he affirmed.

Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his dedication to the welfare of the population, saying, “I am working hard for five crore people. No matter what kind of house is in trouble, I will be a close friend in their house and protect them.” He emphasized that his goal is to ensure justice for all and declared, “I do not have a high command. Five crore people are my high command.”

Additionally, Chandrababu acknowledged the dedication of party workers, stating that those who have contributed to the party’s mission will never be forgotten. With 90 lakh party members, he stressed the importance of communicating the party's ideologies to the public regularly. He pledged his support for the workers in every possible manner as he continues to advocate for the needs of the community.