Chandrababu doesn’t need to take people’s money: Nara Bhuvaneshwari

Annavaram: TDP leader Chandrababu's wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari said that her family does not need to take people's money. She said that she was running a company of her own through which 400 crores is earned. She said that they are spending hundreds of crores through NTR Trust.

She said that Chandrababu did not commit a single mistake in his 45-year political career. She also said that Chandrababu always thinks for the welfare of the people and his aim is to take the people forward along with him. She was angry that he was put in jail as to what he did wrong. Was he wrong to think for the people? she asked. She said that Chandrababu always yearned for people.

She said that Chandrababu is following the path shown by NTR. She reminded that the stony hi-tech city area has been transformed into a sculpture. She questioned why IT employees were stopped from coming to Rajahmundry from Hyderabad. Do you need passport and visa to come to AP? She asked.

Women also came on the roads and expressed their solidarity with Chandrababu. Chandrababu said that he is thankful to everyone who supported him. She visited Annavaram Satyanarayana Swamy on Monday along with her daughter-in-law Brahmani.