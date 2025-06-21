  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Expresses Delight Over Success of Yoga Andhra Event in Visakhapatnam

Chandrababu Expresses Delight Over Success of Yoga Andhra Event in Visakhapatnam
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam – Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his satisfaction regarding the recent success of the Yoga Andhra event, hosted by...

Visakhapatnam – Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his satisfaction regarding the recent success of the Yoga Andhra event, hosted by the government at the prestigious Visakhapatnam venue. In a review meeting held with ministers and officials at the Visakhapatnam Collectorate, Naidu highlighted the impressive participation of over 300,000 individuals in the event, which he described as a resounding success, achieved through the cooperation of the community.

The Chief Minister extended his congratulations to public representatives and employees for their efforts in setting Guinness World Records during the event. The discussion also covered the various ways in which International Yoga Day was celebrated across different regions of the state, demonstrating a collective commitment to promoting health and wellness.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick