Chandrababu Expresses Delight Over Success of Yoga Andhra Event in Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam – Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his satisfaction regarding the recent success of the Yoga Andhra event, hosted by the government at the prestigious Visakhapatnam venue. In a review meeting held with ministers and officials at the Visakhapatnam Collectorate, Naidu highlighted the impressive participation of over 300,000 individuals in the event, which he described as a resounding success, achieved through the cooperation of the community.
The Chief Minister extended his congratulations to public representatives and employees for their efforts in setting Guinness World Records during the event. The discussion also covered the various ways in which International Yoga Day was celebrated across different regions of the state, demonstrating a collective commitment to promoting health and wellness.