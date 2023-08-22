Chandrababu extends birthday greetings to Chiranjeevi, wishes him a good health

Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has extended birthday wishes to Megastar Chiranjeevi saying that he would wish the latter to have a long and healthy life.

Chandrababu conveyed his birthday greetings to Chiranjeevi through a tweet on Twitter where he wrote Happy birthday to Megastar Chiranjeevi, who has achieved success through hard work and has secured a permanent place in the hearts of movie goers. "I wish you all the best for the future of the film industry and the well-being of film workers. May you have a hundred years of good health and happiness," Naidu said.

Born as Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad on22 August 1955, Chiranjeevi is an Indian actor, film producer and former politician. The actor who was called Mega Star of Tollywood is regarded as one of the most successful and influential actors in the history of Indian cinema.