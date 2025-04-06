Chandrababu Extends Sri Rama Navami wishes as grand celebrations take place

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has extended heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. In a message shared on Twitter, he highlighted the significance of democracy as exemplified by Sri Ramachandra, whose rule emphasised the value of the people's voice. CM Naidu urged everyone to remember historical figures like Sugunabhiram, who demonstrated that rulers should serve as ideals for the populace. He expressed his hope that the Navami celebrations would enhance the beauty of villages and conveyed festive greetings to all, invoking the blessings of Sita and Ram.

In Kadapa, the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Ram Navami are being celebrated with great grandeur at the Kodanda Rama Temple. Numerous celebrities and thousands of devotees have gathered to pay their respects at the Sita Ram shrine. A key event, the flag hoisting ceremony, will take place today at 9 am. The Brahmotsavams in Ontimitta will continue until the 15th of this month, with the wedding of Sita and Ram scheduled for the 11th. Chief Minister Naidu will present silk robes to the deity during this auspicious occasion. Notably, the Kodanda Rama Swamy Temple in Ontimitta is the only temple where no wedding ceremonies are held on Sri Ram Navami. Elsewhere in the country, Sri Ram Navami celebrations are being conducted with similar enthusiasm.