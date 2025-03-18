Chandrababu holds meeting with CRDA officials, discusses proposals to be put before PM Modi

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting today (Tuesday) in the Assembly chamber with Minister Narayana and officials from the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) to discuss proposals to be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the resumption of capital development works. The discussions included suitable timings for the Prime Minister’s visit and the selection of an appropriate venue for his programme.

As part of the preparations, the Chief Minister is compiling a report outlining the ongoing and pending projects in Navanagara, which are expected to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. Naidu is planning to invite Modi to attend the inauguration of reconstruction works in Amaravati during his visit to Delhi today and tomorrow.

In related developments, the Cabinet approved over Rs. 22 crore worth of work in Amaravati yesterday. The CM has previously indicated that Amaravati's development will be reinvigorated under the leadership of the Prime Minister, with a focus on establishing a favourable 'Muhurta' timing for the proceedings.

Chandrababu’s schedule in Delhi is now set, with his departure from Amaravati planned for 4 pm today. He is expected to attend the wedding reception of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan this evening. Tomorrow (March 19), in the afternoon, the Chief Minister will meet Bill Gates, the founder of the Gates Foundation, to discuss support for the state in education, health, and agriculture. Agreements are anticipated to be formalised during this meeting.

Naidu will return to Amaravati on the evening of March 19 and participate in assembly sessions on March 20. Later that night, he will depart for Tirumala, where he will seek darshan of Lord Venkateswara on March 21, accompanied by his family.