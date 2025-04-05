Chandrababu initiates development activities in Muppalla, emphasises on vision 2047

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the Andhra Pradesh government's commitment to development, inspired by the legacy of former Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram, during his visit to Muppalla on Saturday. The Chief Minister participated in several development programs and engaged with local residents to address their concerns.

Speaking at a public forum, CM Naidu highlighted the importance of providing equal opportunities to all societal members and improving living standards. He announced that under the 'Margadarshi-Bangaru Kutumbhu' initiative, 20 lakh families in Andhra Pradesh have been selected for support programs aimed at eradicating poverty. "No person in the country should live in poverty," he asserted.

The Chief Minister also unveiled important welfare measures, including the provision of three free gas cylinders per year to families under the Deepam-2 scheme. He recalled his past efforts in empowering women through the establishment of Dwacra associations 30 years ago and urged those who have achieved economic success to support the less fortunate.

Naidu stressed the significance of equal opportunities through the P4 policy, which aims to uplift marginalized communities. Citing his government's focus on humanitarian principles, he criticized the previous government led by Jagan for incurring debts amounting to Rs. 10 lakh crore, stating that his administration is dedicated to creating wealth and distributing it among the underprivileged.

The Chief Minister shared his vision for the future, declaring that India would emerge as a global leader by 2047. He noted the need for a second generation of reforms and acknowledged the ongoing challenges facing the state's economy. "Progress in society is only possible when leaders think with foresight," he remarked, emphasizing the need for quality education for children as the foundation for future leadership.

Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Muppalla reflects his ongoing commitment to the development of Andhra Pradesh and the welfare of its people.