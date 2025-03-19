Live
Chandrababu lauds Sunita Williams on her return to earth, wishes for good health
Highlights
Chandrababu expressed his admiration for astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore following their safe return to Earth.
Chandrababu Naidu expressed his admiration for astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore following their safe return to Earth. Their recent journey exemplified remarkable human determination and teamwork, showcasing the resilience of the individuals involved in this extraordinary mission.
Chandrababu praised the efforts of all those who contributed to the success of the expedition, highlighting the strength and perseverance displayed by the astronauts throughout their journey. He extended his warm wishes for their good health and recovery in this new chapter after their time in space.
As the world welcomes them home, the achievements of Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore serve as an inspiration to many.
