Chandrababu meets CII Director General, says CII Multi Skill Training Institute will be established
Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to discuss the establishment of a Global Leadership Center (GLC).
During the meeting, which took place at Amaravati, the leaders explored the recommendations set forth by the Task Force on Economic Development. They emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach to address the skills gap among the youth in the state.
The Andhra Pradesh government, in partnership with CII, is planning to organize a meeting of the CII Industry Forum to discuss further strategies. Chief Minister Naidu highlighted that initiatives like the CII Multi Skill Training Institute and the CII Model Career Centre will play a crucial role in enhancing skills and employability among the youth of Andhra Pradesh.