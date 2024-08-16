Chandrababu meets CII Director General, says CII Multi Skill Training Institute will be established

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to discuss the establishment of a Global Leadership Center (GLC).

During the meeting, which took place at Amaravati, the leaders explored the recommendations set forth by the Task Force on Economic Development. They emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach to address the skills gap among the youth in the state.

I had a productive meeting with a delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) headed by its Director General, Mr. Chandrajit Banerjee. We discussed the establishment of a Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness (GLC) in Amaravati by the CII. The… pic.twitter.com/o93Gu1NxY2 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 16, 2024

The Andhra Pradesh government, in partnership with CII, is planning to organize a meeting of the CII Industry Forum to discuss further strategies. Chief Minister Naidu highlighted that initiatives like the CII Multi Skill Training Institute and the CII Model Career Centre will play a crucial role in enhancing skills and employability among the youth of Andhra Pradesh.