Chandrababu meets Nitin Gadkari, briefs on pending highways in the state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Delhi has been productive, with discussions on the construction of pending highways in the state taking center stage. After meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM met with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

During the meeting, the construction of key highways such as the Anantapur-Amaravati and Hyderabad-Amaravati highways was discussed. The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to expedite the construction of these crucial roads, which are essential for the state's development and connectivity.

Union Ministers K. Rammohannaidu, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Srinivasa Varma, State Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, and several state MPs were also present at the meeting, emphasizing the importance of these projects for Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath has announced that Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has approved the construction of the Vijayawada East Bypass Road. The MP also revealed that Gadkari has given the go-ahead for a flyover from NTR Health University to Nidamanur, which will include the outer ring road of the capital.