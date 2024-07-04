Live
Chandrababu meets PM Modi in Delhi
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning to discuss financial assistance to Andhra Pradesh and other issues. The Prime Minister responded positively to Naidu's demands in the half-hour meeting, indicating a promising outcome for the state.
Prior to this, Naidu also had a meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss various issues. The discussions included State Ministers Rammohan Naidu, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Bhupathi Raju Srinivas Varma, as well as Payyavula Keshav, BC Janardhan Reddy, and CS Nirab Kumar along with government officials.
The meetings reflect the ongoing efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government to secure support and funding for the development of the state. We can expect further updates and progress in the near future.