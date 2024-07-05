  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Meets Union Ministers JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh

Chandrababu Meets Union Ministers JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Delhi continued on Friday as he had meetings with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda and held discussions on various issues related to the state during the meetings.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Delhi continued on Friday as he had meetings with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda and held discussions on various issues related to the state during the meetings.

He is also scheduled to meet with Union Minister Ramas Aravale and representatives of FICCI. Additionally, a meeting with the Japanese ambassador in India is on the agenda.

Earlier, Chandrababu met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and emphasized the need for support for the state, which is facing financial troubles due to the mismanagement of the previous government. He urged the central government to provide adequate support to Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrababu is expected to return to Hyderabad in the evening after his meetings in Delhi.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X