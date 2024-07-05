Live
Just In
Chandrababu Meets Union Ministers JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Delhi continued on Friday as he had meetings with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda and held discussions on various issues related to the state during the meetings.
He is also scheduled to meet with Union Minister Ramas Aravale and representatives of FICCI. Additionally, a meeting with the Japanese ambassador in India is on the agenda.
Earlier, Chandrababu met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and emphasized the need for support for the state, which is facing financial troubles due to the mismanagement of the previous government. He urged the central government to provide adequate support to Andhra Pradesh.
Chandrababu is expected to return to Hyderabad in the evening after his meetings in Delhi.