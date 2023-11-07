Chandrababu moves AP High Court for anticipatory bail in Sand irregularities case

AMARAVATI : Former Chief Minister and TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the sand irregularities case filed against him by the AP CID.

In the petition, Chandrababu questioned how it could be wrong when a government takes a policy decision and objected to the CID's statement in the FIR that the government exchequer was damaged due to free sand and the policy of free sand was not discussed in the cabinet earlier.

He expressed concern that cases without evidence are being registered. While this anticipatory bail petition is likely to be heard tomorrow in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department has filed the case against Naidu in the last week as A2 over the Sand irregularities.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the Inner Ring Road petition to November 22.