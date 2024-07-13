Chandrababu Naidu Appeals to People to stop touching his feet

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu made a heartfelt appeal to the people of the state. He urged them to refrain from the traditional practice of touching the feet of leaders, stating that only parents, teachers, and God should be revered in such a manner.

Expressing his discomfort with the practice, the CM emphasized that he did not wish for people to put rods at his feet, and called for an end to this cultural tradition. Chandrababu further declared that he would not hesitate to reciprocate by touching the legs of those who continued to adhere to this custom.

Party leaders and security personnel were also instructed to enforce this new directive. As the speech concluded, Chandrababu Naidu once again pleaded with the public to respect his wishes and abandon the practice of touching the feet. The Telugu Desam Party supporters hailed their leader for taking a stand on this issue, affirming that Chandrababu Naidu remains a trendsetter in the region.