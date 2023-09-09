Chandrababu Naidu arrest: Pawan Kalyan lashes Jagan, asks how can they arrest in the midnight

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has reacted to the arrest of TDP chief and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in the AP skill development scam. Pawan Kalyan condemned the arrest, stating that it was done in the midnight without showing basic evidence.

Pawan Kalyan stated that the government is acting in veneagance towards him, despite the latter being experienced leader and emphasized the need for restraint from the government and police in dealing with the people.

The actor turned politician questioned why house arrests were imposed when protests were held peacefully against the arrest and asked what is wrong in protesting in support of Chandrababu. He said that Chandrababu's arrest was not based on law but rather driven by veneagance. Pawan Kalyan extended his support for Chandrababu.

He also mentioned previous actions taken against Jana Sena in Visakhapatnam and expressed concern about murder cases being filed against leaders who have not done anything wrong.







