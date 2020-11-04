Chandrababu Naidu blocking house sites distribution: Speaker Tammineni Sitaram

Srikakulam: Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Wednesday came down heavily on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for constantly blocking the welfare schemes and development programmes of the State government.

He reviewed progress of development works with the officials of various departments at Amudalavalasa on Wednesday.

Later interacting with the media at the venue, he flayed the TDP for trying to block the State government's house sites distribution programme to the poor. He said the TDP has been filing cases in court against the distribution while the poor were eagerly waiting for the sites.

Sitaram wondered why the TDP chief without withdrawing the cases filed in courts was instigating the poor to occupy house sites.

He said it is unfortunate that Naidu who has an experience of 40 years as politician was misleading the people and distorting facts. The Speaker said people are wise and they would judge what is right for them and who is an honest leader.

He recalled that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took part in State-wide Praja Sankalpa Yatra earlier as Opposition leader and received grievances from people. Jagan is now fulfilling the promises made to people, he added.