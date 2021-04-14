Chandrababu Naidu celebrates Ugadi, urges party cadres to work hard

Tirupati: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu greeted the people, leaders and party workers on the occasion of Ugadi festival. He participated in the festivities held at party office here on Tuesday along with senior leaders K Atchannaidu, N Chinarajappa, N Kishore Kumar Reddy, Panabaka Lakshmi, M Sugunamma, G Narasimha Yadav, B Chengalrayulu and others.

While welcoming the New Year 'Plava', Naidu said that the dark year has passed away. He recalled that 'Panchanga Sravanam' has been a traditional concept from childhood with which everyone goes forward with courage and good intentions.

"We have been working for the people for the last 40 years which has to be continued further. This year belongs to TDP. If we are scared we cannot fight. Let's fight together. 'Panchanga Sravanam' is very much needed which has to be seen in a scientific way as it shows the cardinal directions to overcome the difficulties. If we go forward with self-confidence everything will come our way," he said.

He asked the party workers to work hard from the first day of Telugu New Year with good intentions. Tirupati is a stronghold for TDP which had won the seat with 55,000 majority in 1983. It had won several elections thereafter. Congress and YSRCP have not done anything for Tirupati. While the TDP government has started Garuda flyover, it was slowed down during the present government, he said.

Referring to the stone pelting incident that took place on Monday, Naidu said that he survived with the blessings of Lord Venkateswara when 24 claymore mines were triggered to kill him in 2003 and hurling stones could not frighten him. He made it clear that rowdyism should have no place in Tirupati as the development will stop when pilgrims are scared.

Tirupati byelection will be a model for which powerful leaders are working. The leaders have to show the results if they fail to appoint agents in their clusters there is no need for them. The leaders should make their presence throughout the polling time. Party leaders will be available at Amaravati and New Delhi and will act swiftly on getting information about irregularities, Naidu underlined.