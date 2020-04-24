Chandrababu Naidu facing identity crisis: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Amaravati: While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been relentlessly holding review meetings to contain the spread of COVID-19 and other related issues, TDP which is facing identity crisis has been creating confusion with its stale letters and baseless allegations.

The mercantile nature of Chandrababu and his coterie were seen during Godavari and Krishna pushkarams and the identity crisis has been forcing TDP leadership to hold conferences through zoom app and write rhetoric letters besides levelling baseless allegations, said Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor to Government (Public Affairs) here on Friday.

Telugu Desam leaders who are unleashing a venomous tirade against the government only to show their existence.

Chandrababu and his coterie disseminate untruths even during these critical times to create confusion among the people.

Everybody knows how Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been completely engaged in making efforts in curbing the spread of the virus through the involvement of doctors, policemen and volunteers from the grassroots level over the past one-and-a-half months by tracing and isolating Corona cases in the state and getting the latest equipment for the purpose, he said.

The government reaching out to all the needy.

The government is taking steps to help the farmers in the Rabi season by providing cold storages and marketing facilities for perishable goods. In all, 12 virology labs are functioning round-the-clock in the state to identify the COVID-19 positive cases and more would come soon, he said.

Despite all such efforts by the government Chandrababu is making false accusations against the government just be in the limelight, though hiding in his house at Hyderabad like a lame duck, he said adding that it would not be surprising if Naidu claims that he is responsible for the outbreak of the pandemic, in his over-enthusiasm to claim credit for everything.

Similarly, when it was found that people were crowding at the 110 rythu bazaars for purchases, the government has decentralized the system by creating 950 rythu bazaars in the state. Has any other government worked in such a focused and dynamic manner at any given time, he asked.

Naidu need not waste his time and energy and media space to carry out his disinformation service as the government has involved experts in the field of medicine to handle the situation.