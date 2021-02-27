Chandrababu Naidu frustrated after Kuppam defeat: Ambati Rambabu

Amaravati: YSRCP spokesperson Ambati Rambabu said that Chandrababu Naidu is frustrated after the Kuppam debacle in panchayat polls and termed TDP manifesto for civic polls a farce and impracticable. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the YSRCP leader stated that in Kuppam, TDP had won only 14 of the total 89 seats as people were fed up with Chandrababu for four long decades. Since TDP lost in the polls, Naidu came running to town ahead of municipal polls, otherwise he would have never visited Kuppam even for filing nomination.

TDP manifesto for municipal polls is a farce as he cannot implement it as Leader of Opposition. Naidu, failed to implement the promises while in power, leaving people and welfare to winds. Chandrababu had failed to recognise the services of his party workers, including Jr NTR. Chandrababu, who had earlier taken junior NTR for an election campaign, had sidelined him after the defeat. The YSRCP MLA said Chandrababu should be ashamed to demand water for Kuppam in spite of serving as a Chief Minister for 14 years. Ambati Rambabu also hit out at Nara Lokesh for his abusive remarks made on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that people have faith in the Chief Minister and has reminded him of the defeat in Mangalagiri.