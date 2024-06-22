Chandrababu Naidu fulfils 2021 vow

Vijayawada : The maiden session of the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on Friday with 172 newly-elected legislators taking the oath of office.

There was all-round joy and happiness as there was a marked change in the atmosphere inside the Assembly. Truly, it gave an appearance of ‘Gaurava Sabha’. Highest importance was given to the rules and decorum of the Assembly. The NDA government consisting of the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP, led by N Chandrababu Naidu, gave the highest importance to the procedures of the House.

All the MLAs of the ruling alliance came well ahead of the time and occupied any available seat as they are yet to be allotted seats. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu decided to enter the House from the entrance meant for all members. This was so because as the Leader of Opposition when he was insulted inside the House by the YSRCP leaders and then CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was seen laughing took a vow not to enter ‘Kaurava Sabha’. He had said in 2021 that he would come back only as the CM after restoring the purity of the Assembly.

After seeking the blessings of Vedic pundits in his chambers in the Assembly, Naidu walked into the Assembly at 9.45 am after bowing before the entrance gate, wished all the members with folded hands and occupied his chair. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not present in the House at that time.

As Naidu entered the House, members raised slogans of ‘Nijam Gelichindi’, ‘Prajaswamyam Gelichindi’ and welcome to ‘Gaurava Sabha’. Pro-tem Speaker G Butchaiah Chowdary then administered oath to Naidu followed by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan ending his 10-year wait and struggle to enter the Assembly. Later Nara Lokesh, other ministers and then women members in alphabetical order were administered the oath.



The new government displayed its magnanimity by allowing the vehicle of Jagan to come inside the Assembly gate though he does not enjoy the status of Opposition leader.



The pro-tem Speaker called his name first from the YSRCP side though his turn should have come as per alphabetical order as he is just an ordinary MLA now.

Jagan, though being present in the premises, entered the Assembly just 5 minutes before his name was announced and left after 5 minutes after that. He did not even go to the seat of the Leader of the House and shake hands with him.