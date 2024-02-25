Chandrababu Naidu holds video conference with MLA candidates, asks them work hard for elections

TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced that the party's candidates have been selected through a new system. Chandrababu held a video conference with the candidates who got the seats and directed them on various issues. He mentioned that the candidates were chosen after taking feedback from 1.3 crore people and conducting surveys. This selection process was aimed at winning the elections and securing the future of the state.

Chandrababu emphasized the importance of not making any mistakes in the next 40 days leading up to the elections. He highlighted the alliance between TDP and Janasena as crucial for the future of the state and urged the candidates to work tirelessly to gain the people's trust. Chandrababu also criticized the ruling party led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that his arrogant behavior will lead to his downfall. He encouraged the candidates to reach out to disaffected ranks and neutrals in the constituency to explain the damage caused by the YCP's rule.

Chandrababu stressed the need for unity among party leaders and workers, including those from Janasena, to ensure 100 percent vote transfer. He warned about the conspiracies and irregularities that could occur during the election process and urged TDP workers to be vigilant and prepared for any challenges. Chandrababu advised the party members to invite disgruntled ranks from other parties to join TDP and work towards winning the elections. Overall, he reiterated the importance of working together to defeat the ruling party and secure a better future for the state.