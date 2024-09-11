Chandrababu Naidu Inspects Rain-Affected Areas in Godavari Districts

In a bid to assess the impact of recent rainfall, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu undertook a tour of the Godavari districts, focusing on the Eluru area. During his inspection, he observed the extensive damage caused by flooding, particularly in the Kolleru catchment areas, from an aerial view.

The Chief Minister closely monitored the flood flow in Tammileru, noting its effects on local roadways. Following the on-site evaluations, Chandrababu is scheduled to convene a review meeting with officials to discuss the situation surrounding the Kolleru, Uppeteru, and Tammileru floods.

These discussions aim to formulate strategies for immediate relief and long-term management of the flood-affected regions.