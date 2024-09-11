Live
- 'Long standing views of the Gandhi family', Assam CM on Rahul's reservation remark
- Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal till September 25
- DyCM DK Shivakumar left for America wearing a "Gandaberunda" pin given by Speaker Khader
- Yuzvendra Chahal picks up 5/45 for Northamptonshire against Derbyshire
- YS Jagan meets Nandigam Suresh in Guntur Jail, flays govt.
- SEMICON India 2024: Venue, Theme and Schedule Unveiled
- Chandrababu Naidu Assures Flood Victims of Support and Promises Compensation in Eluru Visit
- Third day’s play between Afghanistan and New Zealand at Greater Noida abandoned at 9 am
- Sai Durgha Tej Visits Amma Orphanage, Donates Significant Amount for Relief Efforts
- Aarti Responds to Jayam Ravi’s Divorce Announcement
Just In
Chandrababu Naidu Inspects Rain-Affected Areas in Godavari Districts
Highlights
In a bid to assess the impact of recent rainfall, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu undertook a tour of the Godavari districts, focusing on the Eluru area. During his inspection, he observed the extensive damage caused by flooding, particularly in the Kolleru catchment areas, from an aerial view.
The Chief Minister closely monitored the flood flow in Tammileru, noting its effects on local roadways. Following the on-site evaluations, Chandrababu is scheduled to convene a review meeting with officials to discuss the situation surrounding the Kolleru, Uppeteru, and Tammileru floods.
These discussions aim to formulate strategies for immediate relief and long-term management of the flood-affected regions.
