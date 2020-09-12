Chandrababu Naidu slams demolition of NTR statues

Amaravati: TDP national president and former chief ninister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday demanded stern action against the culprits responsible for the demolition of statues of former chief minister and pride of Telugu people N T Rama Rao at different parts in the state.



Naidu strongly objected to the continuing vandalisation of NTR statues and recalled how the Telugu-speaking people all over the world always remember him for bringing them worldwide recognition.

In a statement here, the TDP chief demanded action against the persons behind the latest demolition of NTR statue in Polavaram Assembly constituency in West Godavari district. The destruction of the statue was highly condemnable. The government should nab the culprits immediately, he said.

Naidu asserted that nobody can erase the memory of NTR's legacy from the minds of Telugu people by indulging in such silly and meaningless acts of vandalism. The TDP has been waging a struggle against the demolition of NTR statues at different places ever since the YSRCP came to power in the state, he said.