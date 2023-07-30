Chandrababu Naidu to embark on tour to irrigation projects on Aug 1

Vijayawada: Former Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will personally visit all the irrigation projects in the State from August 1 to 10 only to expose the miserable failures of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, said TDP State president K Atchannaidu here on Saturday.

“Naidu will create awareness among people on how the irrigation and farming sectors have been totally neglected under the YSRCP regime and due to the incompetence of CM Jagan,” the TDP State unit president told mediapersons at the party headquarters here.

The TDP supremo has already through his power point presentations explained the poor state of irrigation projects located at different places in the State, Atchannaidu said.

The people will teach a fitting lesson to Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu who instead of giving proper response to the issues raised by Chandrababu Naidu, criticsed him using abusive language. Atchannaidu came down heavily on Ambati Rambabu for his failure to even clear the silt from irrigation canals.

He said Chandrababu Naidu was undertaking the tour to various irrigation projects to thoroughly expose failures of Jagan.

Vexed by the anti-farmer policies being pursued by the YSRCP government, farmers were voluntarily declaring crop holiday, Atchannaidu pointed out.

He said the people representing different sections have already come to a decision to defeat the YSRCP in 2024 polls.