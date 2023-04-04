Chandrababu Naidu to hold zonal conferences in districts from tomorrow

Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will be touring extensively across the state for the next couple of weeks.



According to the finalised s program, the TDP chief will participate in zonal conferences in three places in the state from the fifth to the seventh of this month. He will participate in a conference in Visakhapatnam on the 5th followed by Kadapa on the 6th and Nellore on the 7th April respectively.



The TDP Party leaders from 35 assembly constituencies will participate in a single conference. After this, he will participate in the Iftar program in Amaravati on 11th. As part of Holy month of Ramadan, this program for the Muslim minorities will being organised at the CK Kalyana Mandapam near the TDP central office.

He will visit Krishna district for three days from April 12. Chandrababu will participate in the public meeting to be held at Gudivada on 13th.