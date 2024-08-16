Chandrababu Naidu to meet Prime Minister today (Saturday)

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4p.m tomorrow (Saturday). The Chief Minister who left for Delhi this evening is going to discuss on development of Amaravati capital and early completion of Polavaram project.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to meet Union Minister of Water Resources CR Patil this evening to discuss on Polavaram project. He is going to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman at 6 p.m tomorrow followed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 7 p.m. The Chief Minister is likely to focus mainly on economic issues including rescheduling of loans taken during previous YCP regime.



It may be noted that the central government provided financial assistance of Rs 15000 cr to AP in recent budget. Minister for Finance Payyavula Kesav also met Union Minister Nirmala Sitaraman recently and discussed on financial position of state.

