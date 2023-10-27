Live
Just In
Chandrababu Naidu writes to ACB court judge, express concerns on his safety
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has reportedly sent a 3-page letter to the ACB court judge expressing concerns about his safety and health. The letter, dated the 25th of this month, was submitted to the judge through the authorities.
In the letter, Chandrababu alleged that there is a conspiracy by left-wing extremists to assassinate him. He claimed that the East Godavari District SP has also received a letter regarding this plot, but the police have not conducted any investigation into it thus far.
Chandrababu further mentioned that when he was in jail, unofficial videos and photos were taken, and these were leaked, which were intended to tarnish his reputation, as the images were widely circulated on social media. He expressed his concerns about his security being compromised.