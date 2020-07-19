Chandrababu Naidu writes to governor, urges to reject three capital bills

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu have written a letter to Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. In a six-page letter, he appealed for the protection of Andhra Pradesh's capital Amaravati. The letter referred to the bills pertaining to the decentralization of administration and repealing the CRDA Act stating that it is in opposition to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act. He cited that the bills have been sent to the select committee and still pending in the council. He also said that the three capital issue is in the High Court and appealed to the governor to take appropriate action in the public interest.

On the other hand, CPI leader Rama Krishna also wrote a letter to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan explaining several key points over three capital bills. He asked that the bills be rejected immediately. He alleged in the letter that the state government had brought these bills against the aspirations of the people of the state. Ramakrishna said that the Center had already released funds for Amaravati and development work worth crores of rupees had also taken place there.

It is learnt that three capital bills of Andhra Pradesh have now reached the governor. The two bills were passed for the second time in the state Assembly during the Assembly budget meetings a month ago and sent to the Legislative council. They were not approved by the council. Assembly officials sent the bill to the Raj Bhavan for approval as it had been a month since the bill came out of the assembly as per the rules. It was in this context that Chandrababu wrote a letter to the Governor. It remains to be seen will governor approve the capital bill at this juncture.