  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu’s Family to Visit Tirumala for Grandson’s Birthday

Chandrababu Naidu’s Family to Visit Tirumala for Grandson’s Birthday
x

Chandrababu Naidu’s Family to Visit Tirumala for Grandson’s Birthday

Highlights

Chandrababu Naidu’s family will visit Tirumala on March 20-21 for grandson Devaansh’s birthday, offering prayers and donating Rs 44 lakh to TTD’s food trust.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by his family, will visit Tirumala on Thursday to mark the birthday of his grandson, Devaansh. The visit includes his son, Nara Lokesh, and other family members.

On Friday, the family is scheduled to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara at the Sri Venkateswara Temple. As part of the occasion, they will participate in the distribution of ‘annaprasadam’ at the Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Complex.

In a gesture of contribution, the Naidu family will donate Rs 44 lakh to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust. The donation will fund annaprasadam distribution for devotees on the day of their visit.

The temple town is expected to witness heightened activity due to the visit, with arrangements being made for security and crowd management. The TTD administration is coordinating the logistics for the darshan and donation program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick