Chandrababu participates in Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra program in Tanuku

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took part in the Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra program at NTR Park, where he actively engaged in cleaning efforts alongside municipal workers. His visit to Tanuku was marked by a warm welcome from ministers, MLAs, and local officials.

As part of the Swachh Diwas initiative, the Chief Minister hosted an interactive session at a public platform, where he addressed numerous queries from the citizens. Reflecting on his extensive political career, he stated, “I went to the assembly 47 years ago and have been serving for 41 years. I’ve spent ten years as the leader of the opposition, and my life has been a tireless struggle dedicated to public service.”

Chandrababu Naidu expressed his commitment to the people, pledging, “I will work twice as hard in the next 5 to 10 years. Please give me your support, and together, we can make our state number one in the country in the next 22 years.” His words resonated with the audience, reinforcing his dedication to the welfare and progress of Andhra Pradesh.



































































