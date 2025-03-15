Live
- Didn't want PM Modi and other visiting world leaders to see tents, potholes, graffiti in Washington: Trump
- IML 2025: Sachin vs Lara in nostalgic title showdown as India take on WI
- Special Olympics World Winter Games: India's medal count surges to 24
- Eight injured in accidental firing during funeral in MP's Alirajpur
- SpaceX’s Starship will launch for Mars by 2026, human landings likely in 2031: Elon Musk
- Asmita Hockey: Pune bag double crown in junior and sub-junior category
- India backs steps to boost labour welfare, quality jobs at ILO meet in Geneva
- TN govt announces hill farmers development scheme in state Agriculture Budget 2025-26
- Veera Dheera Sooran will be a raw cult commercial and one of Vikram’s top most films, says producer Shibu Thameens
- B'desh sees rise in low-quality products due to Yunus-led govt negligence: Report
Chandrababu participates in Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra program in Tanuku
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took part in the Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra program at NTR Park, where he actively engaged in cleaning efforts alongside municipal workers.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took part in the Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra program at NTR Park, where he actively engaged in cleaning efforts alongside municipal workers. His visit to Tanuku was marked by a warm welcome from ministers, MLAs, and local officials.
As part of the Swachh Diwas initiative, the Chief Minister hosted an interactive session at a public platform, where he addressed numerous queries from the citizens. Reflecting on his extensive political career, he stated, “I went to the assembly 47 years ago and have been serving for 41 years. I’ve spent ten years as the leader of the opposition, and my life has been a tireless struggle dedicated to public service.”
Chandrababu Naidu expressed his commitment to the people, pledging, “I will work twice as hard in the next 5 to 10 years. Please give me your support, and together, we can make our state number one in the country in the next 22 years.” His words resonated with the audience, reinforcing his dedication to the welfare and progress of Andhra Pradesh.