Chandrababu, Pawan lashes out at YSRCP govt. says will unite all parties to protect democracy

Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan who has meeting for a couple of hours on Sunday has held a press meet and lashed out at the YSRCP government for it age old policies being implemented in the state.

Speaking on the ocassion, Naidu said thay have discussed only on the GO brought by the government to impose restrictions on the public meetings and road shows. The TDP chief claimed that the constitution has not been prevailed in the state and said they would unite all the political parties and public associations to safeguard the constitution. He said that YSRCP has brought the GO pertaining to British rule in India and bulldozing the constitution. Stating that alliances is common in politics, he said that they would decide on the alliances in the coming days at the time of the election.

Taking further dig, Naidu said that YSRCP is acting in veneagance and creating hurdles in all aspects whenever the he fight for the public. He said their primary goal is to safeguard the constitution by fighting against the government taking people's support.

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan stated that he had met Naidu to express solidarity over the Kuppam incidents. Pawan Kalyan said they have discussed about cancellation of pensions, problems of farmers, people, and GO 1. Pawan lashed out at the atrocities of the YSRCP government and the encroachment of Chandrababu's rights in Kuppam. Pawan Kalyan said that he would discuss with all the parties and the BJP to unite them to fight against YSRCP and ensure that the anti-votes would not split.

However, Pawan Kalyan welcomed the BRS party into Andhra Pradesh and stated that it is a good thing for the new parties to emerge.