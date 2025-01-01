Chandrababu, Pawan, Purandeswari extends New Year wishes to people

In a heartfelt celebration marking the arrival of the year 2025, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and several ministers and coalition leaders shared their New Year greetings with the people of Andhra Pradesh. They expressed hopes for good fortune, long life, and prosperity for all residents as they welcomed the new year.

CM Chandrababu Naidu encouraged citizens to embrace the new year with renewed enthusiasm, emphasizing the importance of setting lofty goals and aspirations. He called for collective dedication to the state’s reconstruction efforts and conveyed his New Year blessings to the people and members of the Telugu Desam Party.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan echoed similar sentiments, wishing happiness for all Telugu individuals and urging the youth to aim high as they pursue their goals. He highlighted the significance of hard work, especially for farmers and laborers, hoping that their efforts would lead to brighter futures. Kalyan expressed his aspiration for the development of Andhra Pradesh under the coalition government established in the past year.

Minister Nara Lokesh also joined the chorus stating, "Happy New Year to everyone. I wish that this new year brings happiness and joy to everyone's life. The past year has seen the end of destructive rule and the restoration of democracy. Our coalition government is committed to steering Andhra Pradesh towards comprehensive development across all sectors."

In a message to the Telugu-speaking populace, BJP Andhra Pradesh President and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari expressed her wishes for health and happiness in the new year. She reflected on the potential for new beginnings in 2025, hoping it would illuminate the path forward for all.