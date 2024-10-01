Chandrababu Promises Green Energy Hub and Job Opportunities for Rayalaseema Residents

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced ambitious plans to transform Rayalaseema into a green energy hub, projecting that the initiative could create job opportunities for around 750,000 people through the development of solar and wind power. The CM made these remarks during a Gram Sabha at Puchkayalamada in Kurnool district.

During the address, Naidu highlighted his government's achievements, declaring a significant increase in pension amounts from the previous administration's rates. He assured attendees that officials would personally deliver pensions starting on the first day of distribution, reaffirming a commitment to consistent monthly salaries for employees.

Critiquing the opposition, he claimed that the reigning government under Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had left no significant irrigation development in five years and had drained the state's treasury through ineffective policies. Further outlining infrastructure plans, Naidu announced the construction of a national highway between Kurnool and Bellary and the establishment of a High Court bench in Kurnool. He also discussed a new liquor policy intending to allocate Rs. 100 crore for alcohol rehabilitation programs.

Additionally, ahead of the Diwali festival, the CM promised free gas cylinder distributions to women, where three cylinders will be provided each year. He noted that despite the absence of volunteer workers, welfare services, including pension distribution, would continue.