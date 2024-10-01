Live
- 'Sleepless nights for Cong...', Assam CM on Priyank Kharge questioning state's ecosystem for semiconductor plants
- Maruti Suzuki India sells over 1.84 lakh vehicles in August, exports up
- Today's gathering shows result of Haryana polls, says PM Modi
- Bombay HC upholds death sentence for Kolhapur man who killed, 'cannibalised' mom
- Philippines: Super typhoon Krathon leaves two dead, affects 77,000
- I would stop everything to watch Rishabh Pant bat, says Ian Bell
- 'Rebellious kid' Shraddha Rangarh, aspiring cricketer turned martial artist, bags 4 medals at WAKO World Cup
- Chirag Paswan inspects flood-affected Saharsa in Bihar
- Football: Che Adams in, John McGinn out as Scotland name squad for UEFA Nations League matches
- Yemen's Houthis claim drone raid on Israel
Just In
Chandrababu Promises Green Energy Hub and Job Opportunities for Rayalaseema Residents
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced ambitious plans to transform Rayalaseema into a green energy hub, projecting that the initiative could create job opportunities for around 750,000 people through the development of solar and wind power.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced ambitious plans to transform Rayalaseema into a green energy hub, projecting that the initiative could create job opportunities for around 750,000 people through the development of solar and wind power. The CM made these remarks during a Gram Sabha at Puchkayalamada in Kurnool district.
During the address, Naidu highlighted his government's achievements, declaring a significant increase in pension amounts from the previous administration's rates. He assured attendees that officials would personally deliver pensions starting on the first day of distribution, reaffirming a commitment to consistent monthly salaries for employees.
Critiquing the opposition, he claimed that the reigning government under Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had left no significant irrigation development in five years and had drained the state's treasury through ineffective policies. Further outlining infrastructure plans, Naidu announced the construction of a national highway between Kurnool and Bellary and the establishment of a High Court bench in Kurnool. He also discussed a new liquor policy intending to allocate Rs. 100 crore for alcohol rehabilitation programs.
Additionally, ahead of the Diwali festival, the CM promised free gas cylinder distributions to women, where three cylinders will be provided each year. He noted that despite the absence of volunteer workers, welfare services, including pension distribution, would continue.