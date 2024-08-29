Chandrababu reviews on CRDA, directs officials to complete CRDA office in 90 days

Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh, is set to undergo a revolutionary transformation as Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu envisions it becoming an Artificial Intelligence (AI) city. During a review meeting held at his Secretariat, CM Naidu instructed municipal officials and the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) to develop plans that incorporate cutting-edge technology into the capital's infrastructure.

As part of this initiative, the logo for Amaravati will be redesigned to reflect its new identity as an AI city, featuring the first letter 'A' and the last letter 'I' of the city's name. The CM emphasized the need for a flexible technical structure that can adapt to advancements in technology throughout the capital.

Addressing the challenges faced during the previous government's tenure, Naidu expressed his commitment to restoring Amaravati's glory, which he described as the "capital of Gods." The meeting focused on several critical aspects, including the timeline for completing government buildings and the process for inviting tenders for ongoing projects.

One major topic of discussion was the CRDA office, which has seen minimal progress under the previous TDP government. CM Naidu set a 90-day deadline for the completion of this building, insisting that the latest technologies be employed to ensure high-quality construction.

Naidu also reviewed the status of the Happynest project, previously initiated by the TDP government to provide residential areas in Amaravati, which has been in limbo since the YSR government took power in 2019. Officials noted that the project was successful, with all plots sold out within an hour. However, the halt in development led to significant losses for the CRDA and left buyers disappointed. The Chief Minister directed officials to formulate policies that would compensate for these losses and to prioritize the revival of the project.

Currently, 3,558 acres are still pending collection for the capital, with local farmers expressing willingness to contribute land. The CM urged officials to address minor objections surrounding land allotments and work closely with farmers to resolve issues promptly.

Regarding the significant jungle clearance efforts in Amaravati, officials reported that the majority of the work, involving 190 Hitachi machines for removing Kampa trees, is about 60% complete. The Chief Minister proposed utilizing drones for better assessment and monitoring of the clearance activities.

Additionally, CM Naidu called for expedited progress on the metro rail projects in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. The Visakhapatnam Metro project will be implemented in two phases, with Phase 1 covering 46 kilometers at an estimated cost of Rs. 11,400 crores, while Phase 2 will extend an additional 30 kilometers at Rs. 5,734 crores. The Chief Minister ordered for Phase 1 to be completed within four years and urged swift action on the Vijayawada metro project, which will span 38 kilometers at a cost of Rs. 11,000 crores.

With these ambitious plans, CM Naidu aims to elevate Amaravati as a pioneer of technological integration and infrastructure development in the region.