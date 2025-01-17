Chandrababu says new law will be brought for local body elections

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has announced a bold initiative aimed at addressing the declining birth rate in the state, emphasizing the necessity for increased population growth to ensure future development. During his recent comments, CM Naidu declared that candidates contesting in local body elections must have at least two children, a significant shift from previous population control measures.

The Chief Minister outlined that the government's development plans are being created with a forward-looking perspective, specifically anticipating the future demographic needs of the state. He expressed firm belief that increasing the population will lead to economic prosperity and improved living standards for citizens.

"By increasing our population, we will excel everywhere in 2047," CM Naidu asserted. He also cited ongoing projects like Amaravati and the Polavaram irrigation project, stressing that proper management of water resources along with population growth could lead to agricultural miracles and increased state fertility.

Naidu pointed out that the previous government's policy of merging the Polavaram project with Godavari was a setback, while also highlighting ISRO's recent achievements in space technology, which he believes can be beneficial for the state.

On the social front, CM Naidu expressed concern over the disconnect caused by technology, stating that families are spending less time together. He urged educators to raise awareness among parents about the importance of having children, indicating that lifestyle choices, particularly among IT professionals, have contributed to the declining birth rates.

With the state's total fertility rate (TFR) projected to drop from 1.51 children per couple in 2026 to 1.07 by 2051, the Chief Minister warned that such a trend could have dangerous implications. He emphasized the necessity of achieving an average of 2.1 children per couple for effective population management.

As part of this new initiative, the CM clarified that family size will now be a criterion for various government schemes. Previously, incentives were offered for population control, but the new approach flips the script, encouraging families to have more children.

In closing, CM Naidu's remarks reflect a significant policy shift aimed at fostering population growth in Andhra Pradesh, as the government seeks to create a thriving future for its citizens