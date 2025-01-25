Chandrababu Shares WEF Meeting Insights with officials, asks to prepares for CEOs visits

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to be prepared with all details as the big companies CEOs are slated to visit Andhra Pradesh following World Economic Conference in Davos.

On Friday, the Chief Minister met with Government General Secretary K. Vijayanand and officials of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) at his residence in Undavalli, where he outlined his vision for attracting large-scale investments to the state.

During the meeting, Chandrababu Naidu shared a detailed summary of his discussions with top executives and representatives of companies at Davos, which he had attended for three days. He briefed the officials on the interactions he had with the conference chairman, CEOs, and representatives of various companies, highlighting the state's potential for investment and growth.

With several CEOs and representatives of domestic and foreign companies slated to visit Andhra Pradesh soon, the Chief Minister has instructed his team to be ready to receive them and showcase the state's investment opportunities. He has directed the officials to draw up plans to take the investment proposals forward over the next six months, with a focus on implementation and follow-up.