Chandrababu slams at YS Jagan, says it is not good to hide the coronavirus cases

Andhra Pradesh: Telugu Desam Party national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has once again attacked CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging the government of misinformation over the number of coronavirus cases in the state. He once again contradicted the fact that coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh had been reduced. He advised that it is not good to hide the truth over the coronavirus cases as it would rapidly spread doing so.

Chandrababu held a teleconference meeting with party leaders from Hyderabad on Wednesday and criticized the government on this occasion. "YSRCP leaders in the state are acting at their wish while the doctors are losing their lives while treating corona patients; doctors are suffering from lack of proper PPE kits, "Chandrababu said.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has reached 502 on Wednesday with 8 cases in West Godavari, 6 in Kurnool, 4 in Guntur and 1 in Krishna district. Of the 502 cases reported in the state, 16 have been discharged so far and 11 people have died.