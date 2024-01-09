Chandrababu slams YS Jagan at Ra Kadali Ra in Allagadda, assures of Godavari water to Rayalaseema

As part of Ra Kadili Ra meeting in Allagadda, TDP national president and former AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu criticized CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and YCP leaders. Chandrababu questioned whether Jagan's promises and actions have brought any positive impact to any of the fields of Andhra Pradesh. He criticized Jagan of limited to appeasing the public in his speeches.

Chandrababu appealed to the people, urging them to be cautious and not be deceived again. He criticized Jagan for playing with the lives of the people. Chandrababu expressed his dream of bringing Godavari water to Rayalaseema and making the region green.

He questioned whether Rayalaseema has received any developmental projects during Jagan's tenure as Chief Minister and alleged that the YCP government had not spent even 20 percent of the cost on the projects. He expressed his anger over a false case filed against him.

Further, Chandrababu Naidu extended Sankranti wishes to the people of Nandyal district and stated that the TDP is confident of winning all the seats in this district. He said that during the five years of the YSRCP rule, the youth faced unemployment and witnessed a destructive regime. He said no job calender is released and every section of people are not happy in the current government.