Chandrababu Thanks All for Success of Amaravati Restart Event

In a recent statement, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed heartfelt gratitude to all those involved in the successful resumption of the Amaravati capital work programme, led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Naidu acknowledged the significant contributions made by individuals from various parts of the state, particularly the farmers from the capital region. He also praised the government machinery for organising the event with exceptional excellence, thanking officials, ministers, public representatives, as well as the media and social media for their roles in disseminating information about the programme to the public.

With an emphasis on collaboration and support, Naidu highlighted the commitment to transforming Amaravati into a future-ready city that will generate opportunities for all and serve as a catalyst for the state’s growth. He reiterated the importance of comprehensive development across all sectors and vowed to uphold the trust bestowed upon them by the people.

In closing, Naidu conveyed his appreciation to everyone by name, reinforcing the collective effort required to advance the vision for Amaravati.