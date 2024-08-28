Live
Just In
Chandrababu thanks Centre for announcing funds to Polavaram, says it is historic day
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to the central government for approving a substantial fund of Rs. 12,157 crores for the Polavaram project, alongside the establishment of two industrial smart cities in the state. During a recent press conference, Naidu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and CR Patil for their support.
Chandrababu conveyed his satisfaction that the Centre had resolved two critical issues pertaining to Andhra Pradesh, which he believes will pave the way for further development in the state. He emphasized that the decisions made by the Union Cabinet serve as a sign of trust and assurance for the people of Andhra Pradesh.
The Chief Minister noted that the funding allocated for the Polavaram project is set to be disbursed within the next two years, with construction scheduled for completion by March 2027. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the project under previous administrations, stating, "The Polavaram project has encountered numerous difficulties due to the former government."
"This is a good day for us. This marks a positive beginning," Chandrababu stated, expressing optimism that these developments would bring relief to the state, which has faced economic hardships. He reiterated the commitment of the Union Cabinet to ensure the timely execution of the Polavaram project, highlighting that funding will be released in segments based on the progress of construction work.
Chandrababu also reflected on the history of the Polavaram project, mentioning that it was designated as a national project during the state's bifurcation and highlighting his efforts to advocate for the merging of seven critical mandals to facilitate its completion.
He concluded by thanking key figures in the government and acknowledged the ceremonial Bhoomi Puja performed for the project, marking a hopeful step forward in addressing longstanding infrastructure challenges in Andhra Pradesh.