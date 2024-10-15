Chandrababu Thanks Nitin Gadkari for Substantial Funding to Andhra Pradesh Roads

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, for the approval of substantial funding aimed at enhancing the state's road network.



The Union Minister has sanctioned Rs. 400 crore for the improvement of 13 state roads, spanning a total of 200.06 km under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme. Additionally, Rs 98 crore has been allocated for the construction of a 4-lane Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at Sankar Vilas on the Guntur-Nallapadu section, also under the CRIF's Setu Bandhan initiative for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Chandrababu highlighted the importance of these investments for the growth and progress of Andhra Pradesh, stating that such initiatives will significantly contribute to the infrastructure landscape of the state. The funding is expected to facilitate better connectivity and pave the way for economic development across the region.

These developments reflect the government's commitment to improving transportation infrastructure, which plays a vital role in the overall growth trajectory of Andhra Pradesh.