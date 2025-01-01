Chandrababu the visits Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada today

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit the Kanakadurga temple on Wednesday morning to offer special prayers, as part of his New Year’s observance. Following his visit, he will head to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office to meet with party workers and leaders.

In an atmosphere of continued mourning for the late former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, CM Naidu has urged party members to forgo traditional New Year’s greetings such as bouquets and shawls. He emphasized the need for sensitivity during this time, advising against celebrations like cake-cutting events.

In a message shared on Tuesday night, Naidu extended his New Year's greetings to the Telugu community, expressing his hopes for a happy and healthy 2025. He acknowledged the historic mandate received during the 2024 elections, stating, “Your good government is working tirelessly to fulfill everyone's hopes.” He highlighted the achievements in welfare and development that have been realized in just six months.

Looking ahead, Naidu stated that 2025 would serve as a platform for launching new welfare schemes and development programs aimed at realizing the "Swarnandhra-2047 vision." He outlined a ten-point plan designed to enhance public welfare and foster state development through collective effort.